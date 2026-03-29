Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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29.03.2026 10:33:00
Cava Is Opening a Slew of New Restaurants. Could Its Strategy Work in Today's Volatile Market?
Back in January, when Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) shares were trading in the mid-$60s and the sentiment was firmly "broken restaurant stock," I made the case that the bears were missing the forest for the trees. The unit economics of new locations were exceptional, margins were holding, and the path to 1,000 stores was credible. Fast-forward to today -- the stock price is up roughly 41% year to date, recently trading near $82.So now what? The Cava thesis hasn't changed. It's just been validated.When Cava reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings in late February, shares surged more than 25% in a single session. The company crossed $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time, posting full-year revenue growth of 22.5%. Same-restaurant sales rose 0.5% in Q4, beating Wall Street's expectation of a 0.1% decline. CEO Brett Schulman called it "a record-setting year." It's hard to argue with that.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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