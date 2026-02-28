Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
28.02.2026 19:05:00
Cava Shares Surge on Upbeat Outlook. Can the Stock's Momentum Continue?
Shares of Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) surged after the Mediterranean-themed restaurant operator issued upbeat guidance with its fourth-quarter earnings report. The stock is up more about 45% year to date but still down about 15% over the past year.Let's dig into the company's latest results and prospects to see if the stock's momentum can continue.2025 was a difficult year for Cava stock, with its shares getting nearly cut in half. The biggest reason for this was that its same-store sales growth slowed dramatically starting in Q2. However, that was largely due to the lapping of the introduction of its highly popular grilled steak option in 2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
