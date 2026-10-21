Celsius Holdings Aktie

Celsius Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079

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21.10.2026 13:39:13

CAVA vs. Celsius: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors looking for growth often compare CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to see which fits better in a long-term portfolio. Both have seen rapid expansion while targeting health-conscious consumers.

While one is a rising star in the restaurant world, the other is disrupting the traditional energy drink market. This comparison looks at their business strategies and financial health to help you decide which company offers the most compelling opportunity for 2026.

CAVA Group operates a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that has rapidly expanded its footprint across the United States. The company focuses on customizable bowls and pitas, positioning itself as a healthy and flavorful alternative among retail stocks. Digital delivery and loyalty programs are vital components of the business, accounting for approximately 37.9% of revenue in 2025.

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Celsius Holdings Inc 28,31 -5,51% Celsius Holdings Inc

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