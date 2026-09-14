CAVA vs. Chewy: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Can a bowl of Mediterranean salad outperform a box of pet kibble? Investors weighing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) against Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) must decide between aggressive physical expansion and digital retail dominance.

CAVA brings a fresh Mediterranean concept to the fast-casual dining scene, while Chewy operates as a leading e-commerce hub for pet parents. Both companies represent high-growth opportunities within the consumer discretionary sector, though they follow very different business models to capture market share.

CAVA operates as a growing player among retail stocks, serving Mediterranean-inspired bowls and pitas through a fast-casual restaurant brand. The company manages nearly 440 locations and also sells proprietary dips and dressings within the grocery market. It builds deep customer relationships through a digital ecosystem and a loyalty program featuring tiered status levels that appeal to Millennial and Gen Z diners.

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