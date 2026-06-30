Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie
WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059
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30.06.2026 21:29:01
CAVA vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Which Restaurant Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Is the next big thing better than the original? Let's compare CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to see which restaurant stock offers better long-term potential for your portfolio today.CAVA brings Mediterranean flavors to the fast-casual scene with rapid unit growth, while Chipotle remains the gold standard for scale and operational consistency. Both companies target health-conscious diners through customizable bowls, but they represent very different stages of corporate maturity for investors seeking exposure to the dining sector.CAVA Group operates a Mediterranean fast-casual brand, competing with other retail stocks by selling customizable bowls, pitas, and salads. The company relies on a network of over 50 trusted grower and rancher partners rather than single large customers to source fresh ingredients. Growth stems from new restaurant openings and digital orders, which represented 37.9% of revenue in fiscal 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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