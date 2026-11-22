lululemon athletica Aktie
WKN DE: A0MXBY / ISIN: US5500211090
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22.11.2026 18:17:49
CAVA vs. lululemon athletica: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) offer investors two distinct ways to play the consumer landscape. This comparison explores whether CAVA's rapid expansion or Lululemon's established profitability makes for a better buy.
CAVA is disrupting the fast-casual segment with its Mediterranean-inspired menu, while Lululemon leads the technical apparel market through high-performance gear and global brand loyalty. Comparing their financials and risk profiles helps clarify which stock suits your long-term goals.
CAVA Group operates a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain known for its pitas, salads, and customizable bowls. The company serves a diverse customer base, with a significant focus on Millennial and Gen Z diners who prioritize healthy, convenient options. The brand has quickly become a standout within restaurant etfs as it scales across nearly 500 locations and grocery retailers nationwide.
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02.09.26
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05.06.26
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05.06.26
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03.06.26
|Ausblick: lululemon athletica informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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27.05.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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|lululemon athletica IncShs
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