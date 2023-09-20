|
20.09.2023 11:35:00
Cava's Stock Hasn't Been This Low Since Its IPO: Time to Buy the Dip?
Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) was a hot stock when it first began trading in June. The excitement around its growth and the potential for the Mediterranean-style restaurant chain to be the next Chipotle Mexican Grill sent investors into a frenzy. On Aug. 2, the stock price reached a high of $58.10 -- 52% higher than the $38.15 it closed at on its first day. But the stock has given back those gains, and as of Monday's close, it hit a new low of $34.13. Is this a case of an inflated stock simply coming back down to reality, or is this a business that's in trouble and whose valuation is likely heading further down in value?According to the consensus analyst price target of nearly $50, the upside for the restaurant stock could be more than 40% from where it trades today. Even the lowest price target of $40 would suggest the stock is a good buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!