Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
25.02.2026 21:45:00
Cava's Yearly Revenue Just Topped $1 Billion for the First Time and Its Stock Is Up 20%. Is the Restaurant Stock a Buy?
Cava (NYSE: CAVA) shares hit the public markets in 2023, and the fast-casual restaurant chain soared shortly after its debut, posting blistering growth on the top and bottom lines.However, the last year has been more difficult for the Mediterranean concept as the fast-casual stock has wallowed amid a broader downturn in restaurant spending and slower growth at Cava.The fourth-quarter earnings report, which came out after hours on Wednesday, seemed to give the stock the shot in the arm investors were looking for as the fast-casual chain beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, and gave solid guidance for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
