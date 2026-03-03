AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
04.03.2026 00:37:07
Cavco Stock Up 9% in a Year as One Fund Sells Off $12 Million in Shares
On February 17, 2026, Cannell Capital disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 20,801 shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO), an estimated $11.79 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Cannell Capital sold 20,801 shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.79 million, based on the period’s average closing share price. The fund’s position in Cavco Industries ended the quarter at 11,360 shares, with a reported value of $6.71 million. The net position change, including market price movement, totaled $11.97 million.Cavco Industries, Inc. is a leading producer of manufactured and modular homes in North America, operating through an extensive network of company-owned retail stores and independent distributors. The company leverages a vertically integrated model, combining manufacturing, retail, financing, and insurance services to capture value across the housing supply chain. Its broad product offering and multi-brand strategy enable it to address diverse customer segments, supporting resilience and growth in the residential construction market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
