|
07.05.2020 17:04:00
Caverion Corporation issues EUR 35 million hybrid bond
HELSINKI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 7 May 2020 at 5:45 p.m. (EEST)
Caverion Corporation issues EUR 35 million hybrid bond
Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") issues a EUR 35 million hybrid bond. The coupon of the hybrid bond is 6.75 percent per annum until 15 May 2023. The hybrid bond does not have a maturity date but the issuer is entitled to redeem the hybrid for the first time on 15 May 2023, and subsequently, on each interest payment date. The net proceeds of the issuance will be used to strengthen Caverion's capital structure and for general corporate purposes.
"I am pleased with the demand the investors showed towards our hybrid bond in the current challenging market environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as evidenced by the significantly oversubscribed order book. Our current liquidity is strong, and the transaction supports our equity ratio. Caverion retains high financial flexibility to support the execution of the company's updated strategy of investing in profitable growth," says Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer of Caverion.
A hybrid bond is an instrument which is subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and is treated as equity in the IFRS financial statements. The hybrid bond does not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and does not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.
Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc act as joint lead managers for the hybrid bond issue. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor to Caverion and the joint lead managers.
CAVERION CORPORATION
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.comNOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN OR SUCH OTHER JURISDICTION OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358-40-737-6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com
Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358-40-5581-328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-corporation-issues-eur-35-million-hybrid-bond,c3106705
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3106705/1243926.pdf
Release
Nachrichten zu Caverion Oyjmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.20
|Ausblick: Caverion verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Caverion stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.20
|Ausblick: Caverion stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.19
|Ausblick: Caverion verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.19
|Ausblick: Caverion gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.19
|Ausblick: Caverion gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.19
|Ausblick: Caverion präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.18
|Ausblick: Caverion informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)