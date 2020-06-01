Caverion Industry is Born - Finland's Largest Provider of Industrial Operation and Maintenance Services

- Caverion Corporation Investor news 1 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintpartner's operations in Finland have been fully integrated into Caverion's Industrial Solutions division, which will simultaneously start to operate under a new name - Caverion Industry, as of today, 1 June 2020. The legal company name Caverion Industria Oy will remain. The transaction, in which Caverion acquired Maintpartner's operations in Finland, Estonia and Poland, was announced in March 2019 and approved by the competition authorities in November 2019.

In Finland, the renewed Industry division employs 2,500 industrial professionals and experts responsible for the maintenance and operation of industrial plants throughout the country.

"The integration process has been very smooth, and produced a lot of insight and views also to the field on how well both parties' - Maintpartner and Caverion's - services and expertise complement each other. We have also found synergies by merging our operations and offices. The personnel have been involved in the change with a positive mind-set and have been happy to get to know new colleagues", says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion's Industry division.

"Our customers have also expressed their satisfaction and support for the fact that two strong, competent players will now become one unified, stronger and more versatile service provider. This simplifies their service procurement and makes it more manageable - even from the customer's point of view," Engman continues.

Caverion Industry's services cover all phases of the industrial life cycle, from construction and projects at an industrial plant to many types of technical maintenance assignments. The development of maintenance and operation is supported by the latest IoT and AI-based as well as other digital solutions and strong development project expertise with even more traditional methods.

In addition, there are 400 industry professionals and experts with a Maintpartner background in Poland. In Poland, the integration is underway and will be completed by the end of the year.

In Estonia, Maintpartner's operations ended on 31 December 2019.

Further information:

Elina Engman

Head of Division, Caverion Industry

tel. +358-50-351-4673

elina.engman@caverion.com

Lotta Kinnunen

Communications Manager

Caverion Industry

tel. +358-50-408-0583

lotta.kinnunen@caverion.com

