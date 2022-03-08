Cavotec wins shore power orders valued at EUR 4.5M for new-build container ships

Cavotec has been awarded shore power connection orders for container ships being built in China, highlighting Cavotec’s key role as a trusted partner in the decarbonisation of the global maritime supply chain and its continued growth in the Chinese and wider shore power markets. The combined value of the orders is approximately EUR 4.5M and deliveries are scheduled to take place in the next two years.

Cavotec will supply PowerAmpReel shore power connection systems for a number of 13,000-TEU and 7,000-TEU new-build container ships owned by Chartworld and EPS, respectively.

The systems will enable the ships to connect to shoreside power supply where available, dramatically reducing emissions of harmful carbon dioxide, nitrogen and sulphur oxides, and particulate matter, thereby improving air quality in the port and nearby residential areas.

Cavotec’s innovative shore power systems are playing a vital role in enabling ports and shipping lines reduce their environmental impact and achieve climate targets.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com .

