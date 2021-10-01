Cavotec’s Nomination Committee ahead of Annual General Meeting 2022

The Nomination Committee of Cavotec SA ("Cavotec”) consists of members appointed by Cavotec’s Board of Directors, in accordance with Cavotec's Internal Regulations. However, the composition of the members of the Nomination Committee presented below is in line with the recommendations of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The main purpose and responsibility of the Nomination Committee is to present proposals for the election and remuneration of the Chairman and the Board of Directors as well as the Auditors to the Annual General Meeting 2022.

The Board of Directors has decided that the four largest shareholders, representing 63.0% of the vote, and the Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors shall be represented in the Nomination Committee. On 31 August 2021, the four largest shareholders recorded in the company’s share register were Bure Equity AB (36.2% of the vote), AP4 (9.8% of the vote), Lannebo Fonder (8.7% of the vote) and Nomina SA (8.4% of the vote).

Upon nomination from the major shareholders, the Board of Directors has appointed the following representatives to the Nomination Committee:

Henrik Blomquist, who represents Bure Equity AB

Thomas Ehlin, who represents The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4)

Claes Murander, who represents Lannebo Fonder

Fabio Cannavale, who represents Nomina SA

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of Cavotec’s Board of Directors

The above calculation is based on 94,243,200 shares, which represents the total number of ordinary shares in Cavotec.

Cavotec’s Annual General Meeting for the financial year 1 January 2021 – 31 December 2021 will be held on 18 May 2022. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to evaluate the proposals received with due care, proposals must be submitted by no later than 18 March 2022. The Nomination Committee’s proposals will be presented in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2022 and on the company’s website.

Shareholders in Cavotec should send proposals to the Nomination Committee by email to nomination@cavotec.com.

