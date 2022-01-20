CB2 Releases 2022 Next in Design Report, Unveiling Design Forecast for the Year Ahead

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CB2 released its 2022 Next in Design Report to help guide those looking to refresh and refine their personal surroundings in this new year. The annual report, now in its second year, offers a fresh take on interior design inspiration for 2022, as well as a look back at how challenges from 2021 impacted home purchases, shaped interior design trends, and beyond.

The report sets the stage for a year defined by rebirth, nostalgia, creative individuality and more, revealing four unique, yet complimentary trends that will inspire the design world in 2022. CB2 reached into its arsenal of industry experts, product merchants and more than 1,000 interior designers from its Design Trade Program to find out what trends are garnering excitement in the year ahead.

"As we were faced with a new set of challenges in 2021, home continued to serve as the place where we could safely land and express ourselves," said Ryan Turf, President of CB2. "Our 2022 Next in Design Report aims to inspire your design journey and help embrace your creative individuality along the way."

With another unpredictable year ahead of us, here is what the experts think will light up the design world in 2022:

Luxury For All : The idea that luxury is exclusive is outdated. Unapproachable attitudes when it comes to luxury are being replaced by a democratization of design. Rather than just reserved for auction houses, good design is increasingly accessible for all through CB2's highly curated assortment that includes reissued classics from icons like Clara Porset and Paul McCobb that inspire those "where did you get that?" moments at home .

The idea that luxury is exclusive is outdated. Unapproachable attitudes when it comes to luxury are being replaced by a democratization of design. Rather than just reserved for auction houses, good design is increasingly accessible for all through CB2's highly curated assortment that includes reissued classics from icons like and that inspire those . Home As Therapy : Home is a place that should serve as an escape and support one's overall wellbeing. Design this year will be defined by blending the beautiful with the functional, cultivating an indoor/outdoor lifestyle and embracing natural elements. Shades of green from sage to emerald inspire calm and are anticipated in not just upholstery and textiles, but more unexpected applications like marble. Clients are also looking to incorporate feel-good materials associated with healing properties , such as selenite or alabaster.

Home is a place that should serve as an escape and support one's overall wellbeing. Design this year will be defined by blending the beautiful with the functional, cultivating an indoor/outdoor lifestyle and embracing natural elements. Shades of green from sage to emerald inspire calm and are anticipated in not just upholstery and textiles, but more unexpected applications like marble. Clients are also looking to incorporate , such as selenite or alabaster. Return of Decadence : People are craving reveries, indulging in glamour and bringing a sense of opulence to their small group gatherings. There's an element of maximalism at play, chasing joy through design by leaning into extravagant adornments and abstract shapes. Designers note that with the return of home entertaining, "people are willing to spend on seating again."

People are craving reveries, indulging in glamour and bringing a sense of opulence to their small group gatherings. There's an element of maximalism at play, chasing joy through design by leaning into extravagant adornments and abstract shapes. Designers note that Fewer, Better : 2022 brings quality of design into sharper focus, from materials to craftsmanship to sustainability and beyond. 31% of interior designers plan to incorporate more sustainable materials into their 2022 projects, by integrating elements like FSC- certified woods, organic cottons and other earth-friendly materials. Vintage and vintage-inspired pieces will continue to be popular, and while mid-century modern is still going strong, this year designers predict inspiration will lean further into French and Italian designers from this era.

The report also gives insight into what was motivating homeowners' interior decisions in 2021, key findings unveil that:

Many looked to create an escape in their own backyard - The outdoor category saw a nearly 50% increase in 2021 with the Sunset Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair as a fan-favorite for the year.

The outdoor category saw a nearly 50% increase in 2021 with the as a fan-favorite for the year. Boucle, concrete and black were hot - Customers searched for these colors and textiles the most throughout the year, making it no surprise that CB2's classic Gwyneth Boucle Chair was a bestseller.

Customers searched for these colors and textiles the most throughout the year, making it no surprise that CB2's classic was a bestseller. 42% of the labor force is now working from home - And while 10% of Americans sought more space by moving to less populated areas, many were still seeking solutions to maximize the space they had, with 34% of designers reporting an increase in clients seeking multi-functional spaces.

To explore the full CB2 Next in Design Report, visit https://www.cb2.com/home-design-trends .

Methodology

CB2 conducted its interior design survey between December 8 and 12, 2021. Surveys were emailed to CB2's design trade program. This year's survey collected 1061 total responses from interior designers across the United States.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 20 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Media Contact: Jackie Heatterjackie.heatter@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cb2-releases-2022-next-in-design-report-unveiling-design-forecast-for-the-year-ahead-301464460.html

SOURCE CB2