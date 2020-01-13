CB4 is Honored in Built In NYC's Prestigious Best Places to Work List in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB4 today announced it was included on Built In NYC 's list of Best Places to Work in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"We're honored to be included in Built In NYC's 2020 Best Places to Work!" said Hannah Liberman, CB4's Talent Acquisition Manager. "We're successful because our people demonstrate excellence when working with customers and kindness with each other. Team members feel empowered because we invest in learning and development."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

ABOUT CB4

CB4 is a patented AI software for brick-and-mortar retailers. We use machine learning to analyze POS data, identifying and resolving physical issues in stores that hold back sales and frustrate shoppers.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

