CBC Summit addressing banking and compliance challenges for the crypto industry kicks off next week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Shape the future of banking and compliance in the crypto industry alongside executives, compliance officers, government regulators, and the leading companies in the space."

CBC Summit: Crypto Banking & Compliance

The much-anticipated CBC Summit, an executive-level event featuring 100+ industry leaders and regulators focused on crypto banking and compliance, is happening this September 28th in Washington, D.C.

The Summit will feature some of the leading companies in the space, including:





Anchorage Digital
BankProv
BankWyse
BitAML
Circle
CipherTrace
Coinbase
Electric Capital
Elliptic
FalconX
Flipside Crypto
Gemini Trust Company
Kraken
Ledger





National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)
Olliv by CoinFlip
Paxos
Perkins Coie
Stripe
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
TBD
U.S. Department of the Treasury, OFAC
U.S. Department of Justice
Washington D.C. Department of Insurance,
Securities and Banking
Wyre
...and more

Panel topics at CBC Summit 2023 include:

CBC Summit will also include significant government regulator attendance with speakers from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), U.S Department of Justice, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Highlighting the importance of industry and government participation, CBC Summit Keynote Speaker Avichal Garg of Electric Capital adds, "Banking and compliance challenges are consistently top of mind for the crypto industry, and I'm glad that CBC Summit is bringing together industry leaders and government regulators to collaborate on a path forward."

Space is limited for this executive-level event. Register now for the inaugural CBC Summit on September 28th, 2023, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. (REGISTER).

About: The CBC Team created and operates a portfolio of events dedicated to tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries. More information at https://www.cbcsummit.io/

CONTACT:
info@cbcsummit.io

