01.11.2019 09:30:00

CBD Brand Game Up Nutrition Launches 'Grow Room' Pop-Up Shop Featuring Live Hemp Plants in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBD brand GAME UP NUTRITION has unveiled an edgy pop-up shop this weekend in New York City.

Located at 2 Rivington Street in downtown Manhattan the Grow Room Pop-Up will offer product sampling as well as educational content differentiating Federally-illegal marijuana from Federally-legal hemp. Customers can look forward to experiencing live hemp plants in person, as numerous will be on display in the storefront just before they are set to be harvested.

The Grow Room Pop-Up is open to the public Friday November 1st to Sunday November 3rdbetween the hours of 10 am and 9 pm. All GAME UP's hemp-derived CBD products, including CBD joints and CBD oil, are in stock and available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis.

Grow Room Pop-Up
2 Rivington Street
New York, NY 10002
11.1 - 11.3 | 10 am - 9 pm

Visit http://www.gameupnutrition.com to purchase CBD products or learn more on the 'Grow Room' Pop-Up. On-site hemp plants are courtesy of the New York Hemp Alliance.

 

