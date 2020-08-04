CBD Dog Health Appoints Dr. Zac Pilossoph as Chief Veterinary Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Dog Health, the leading provider of full spectrum CBD products for pets, announces the appointment of Dr. Zac Pilossoph, Certified DVM, CAVM, and CBD Professional, as the company's new Chief Veterinary Officer. As demand for pet products containing cannabinol (CBD) continues to skyrocket, Dr. Pilossoph brings experience as a global veterinary cannabis educational expert to CBD Dog Health's hemp-derived solutions for pets.

As one of the world's most cannabis-focused vets, Dr. Pilossoph will play a vital role in overseeing the quality, control and consistency of CBD Dog Health's holistic hemp product lines – including CBD oils, topicals and treats. Working alongside Angela Ardolino, Co-Founder of CBD Dog Health and Certified Cannabis Specialist, Dr. Pilossoph will serve as a premier advisor to pet parents and veterinary communities by providing personalized, medical cannabis consultations based on each pet's specific conditions and ailments.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Zac Pilossoph to CBD Dog Health, and are confident that his experience in cannabis-based medicines for animals will propel the brand, and overall usage of CBD treatments for pets, forward," said Angelina Ardolino, Co-Founder of CBD Dog Health, Certified Professional in Medical Cannabis Biology and Therapeutic Use from the University of Vermont School of Medicine and Accredited Terpene Specialist by Cannabinoid Medicine Studies.

A nationally recognized veterinarian and Certified CBD Professional Educator from CBD Training Academy, Dr. Pilossoph began studying medical cannabis for animals after graduating from Tufts University Veterinary School of Medicine. Frustrated by the difficulty he saw pet parents experiencing when trying to find the right information about CBD, Dr. Pilossoph dedicated himself to advocating and educating on evidence-based information to help guide the therapeutic uses of medicinal cannabis on animals.

To learn more about Dr. Pilossoph, listen to his interview on "It's a Dog's Life Podcast with Angela Ardolino" on Cannabis Radio, and visit his website at http://validvet.org/. For more information about CBD Dog Health or to purchase products for delivery to all 50 states, please visit https://cbddoghealth.com/.

About CBD Dog Health

CBD Dog Health is a pet wellness company that offers a range of all-natural, full spectrum CBD products specifically made to help relieve and heal pets naturally.

