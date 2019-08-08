CBD Hacker Releases Curated List of Sales for National CBD Day 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio, August 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBD Hacker, the definitive guide to the CBD industry, has named their top sales for National CBD Day 2019. The list contains the best sales from brands that CBD Hacker's team has thoroughly reviewed and vetted for quality.

On August 8th, many CBD companies will offer deep discounts on popular items in celebration of the newly minted holiday known as CBD Day.

"National CBD Day is a great opportunity to educate the public about CBD," said Meg Kramer, CBD Hacker's managing editor. "And with today's huge sales, it's the perfect time to try a new CBD product, or to stock up on an old favorite."

Many of the brands on the list have also been listed in CBD Hacker's product review rankings, such as their roundup of the Best CBD Oil Drops or their list of the Best CBD Capsules. The full list of brands includes:



Bluebird Botanicals – Louisville, Colorado

CBD MD – Charlotte, North Carolina

CBDistillery – Denver, Colorado

Fab CBD – Tampa, Florida

Green Gorilla – Malibu, CA

Plus CBD Oil – San Diego, California

Receptra – Denver, Colorado

Sunday Scaries – San Diego, California

CBD Hacker will also update the guide throughout the day as more sales are announced. The full guide can be found at this URL: https://www.cbdhacker.com/cbd-day-2019/

About CBD Hacker:

CBD Hacker's mission is to introduce transparency into an unregulated and confusing industry. With cannabidiol's growing popularity, the CBD industry is experiencing rapid growth — but it has little to no oversight. CBD Hacker uses evidence-based reporting, third-party lab testing and blind product-testing methodology to dispel misinformation and help consumers to know what they are buying.

SOURCE CBD Hacker