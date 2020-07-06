CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Rockflowr Has the Ability to Reduce THC Levels in CBD Flower

DENVER, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Rockflowr GmbH, has access to a proprietary process to reduce the THC level in cannabis flowers.

In order to sell our flower to other European countries, which mandate a .2% or less THC content, Rockflowr runs the flower through a proprietary process that washes the flower and reduces the THC level. Only after the flower is retested and has a certificate of analysis can it then be shipped outside of Switzerland.

"Our business is growing and our delivery trucks are extremely busy delivering flower, biomass, cuttlings, and other wholesale products," said CBDD CEO Marcel Gamma. "Our flowers -- Indoor, Greenhouse and Outdoor -- are finely selected and rigorously tested and analyzed to maintain a 1.0% or less THC content that is mandated by Swiss law."

Rockflowr GmbH has also signed another agreement with a Swiss company to purchase up to an additional two tons of cannabis flower per month so they can fulfill their new orders.

Rockfowr has developed agreements with numerous cannabis farms throughout Switzerland and adjoining countries. Our customer base has increased and many request weekly deliveries. Rockflowr provides same day delivery service throughout Switzerland and 3-day delivery to other European countries.

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders.

CBDD intends to continue their search for acquisition candidates in the Swiss CBD market. CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry. Our new THC free Black Pearl CBN gel caps should be available within the next couple of weeks at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

