CBL Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJYT / ISIN: NZCBLE0001S6
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17.09.2026 23:12:11
CBL & Associates CEO Lebovitz Sells 50,000 Shares for $2.6 Million
Stephen D. Lebovitz, CEO of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL), reported a sale of 50,000 shares of common stock on Sept. 16, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($52.83); post-transaction value based on Sept. 16 market close ($53.06).
CBL & Associates Properties operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It has a national portfolio of 88 retail properties comprising 55.6 million square feet.
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