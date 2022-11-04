|
04.11.2022 12:36:23
CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $149.6 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $120.0 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.2 million or $1.74 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $993.5 million from $816.8 million last year.
CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $149.6 Mln. vs. $120.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q3): $993.5 Mln vs. $816.8 Mln last year.
