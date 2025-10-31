CBOE Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A1CZTX / ISIN: US12503M1080

31.10.2025 12:58:29

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $299.3 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $217.4 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $279.8 million or $2.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.141 billion from $1.055 billion last year.

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $299.3 Mln. vs. $217.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.85 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.141 Bln vs. $1.055 Bln last year.

