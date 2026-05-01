CBOE Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CZTX / ISIN: US12503M1080

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01.05.2026 14:34:48

CBOE Global Markets Q1 Results Climb, Lifts FY26 Revenue Growth View; To Cut 20% Jobs; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Friday lifted fiscal 2026 outlook for total organic net revenue growth.

Further, the firm announced additional actions related to its strategic realignment to strengthen core businesses and enable greater investment for growth.

The company noted that its latest actions, together with previous actions to sell, wind down, and optimize certain businesses, would reduce workforce by approximately 20 percent.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 4.3 percent, trading at $313.01 after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.8 percent lower.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, CBOE now anticipates total organic net revenue growth to be in the 'low double-digit to mid-teens' range, up from prior guidance of 'mid single-digit'.

Data Vantage organic net revenue growth is now projected to be in the 'low double-digit' range, up from our prior guidance of 'mid to high single-digit'.

Further, the firm trimmed adjusted operating expense guidance to $838 to $853 million from previous view of $864 to $879 million, due to the additional actions related to strategic realignment.

In the first quarter, net income allocated to stockholders came in at $384.1 million, 54 percent higher than $249.4 million last year. Earnings per share were $3.66, higher than prior year's $2.37.

Adjusted earnings were $388.2 million or $3.70 per share for the period, compared to $263.1 million or $2.50 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5 percent to $1.273 billion from $1.195 billion last year.

Total net revenues grew 29 percent year-over-year to $728.9 million a result of increases across all net revenue captions.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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