Cboe Global Markets Reports June 2021 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported June monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines, and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2021.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month Year-To-Date

June June % May % June June % 2021 2020 Chg 2021 Chg 2021 2020 Chg OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

20

124 125

Total Volume 264,230 234,193 12.8% 220,065 20.1% 1,472,290 1,291,792 14.0% Total ADV 12,010 10,645 12.8% 11,003 9.2% 11,873 10,334 14.9% FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

20

124 125

Total Volume 4,002 4,040 -0.9% 5,328 -24.9% 29,121 29,572 -1.5% Total ADV 182 184 -0.9% 266 -31.7% 235 237 -0.7% U.S. EQUITIES – ON-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

20

124 125

Total Volume 32,992 44,432 -25.7% 31,166 5.9% 229,185 238,800 -4.0% Total ADV 1,500 2,020 -25.7% 1,558 -3.8% 1,848 1,910 -3.3% U.S. EQUITIES – OFF-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)1 Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

20

124 125

Total Volume 1,667 N/A

1,626 2.5% 10,845 N/A

Total ADV 76 N/A

81 -6.8% 87 N/A

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2 Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 N/A

20

125 N/A

Total Volume 918,516 N/A

986,015 -6.8% 7,410,589 N/A

Total ADV 41,751 N/A

49,301 -15.3% 59,285 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

126 127

Total Notional Value € 154,308 €156,944 -1.7% € 151,546 1.8% € 933,029 € 980,425 -4.8% Total ADNV € 7,014 €7,134 -1.7% € 7,216 -2.8% € 7,405 € 7,720 -4.1% EUROCCP (thousands)3 Year-To-Date Cleared Trades 95,209 N/A

102,684 -7.3% 593,025 N/A

Net Settlements 824 N/A

772 6.7% 4,791 N/A

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4 Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

128 129

Total Notional Value $740,204 $761,662 -2.8% $688,812 7.5% $4,446,635 $4,837,674 -8.1% Total ADNV 33,646 34,621 -2.8% 32,801 2.6% 34,739 37,501 -7.4% ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value 1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020. 2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020. 3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020. 4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.

Second-Quarter 2021 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

Options

The company currently expects RPC for total options for the second quarter of 2021 to be 3 to 4 percent lower than the amounts noted below for the two months ended May 31, 2021, primarily reflecting a higher percentage of volume from multi-listed options, which have a lower RPC. The RPC for both multi-listed and index options for the second quarter is expected to be in line with the respective two-month average noted below.

Futures

The RPC for futures in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

U.S. Equities – On-Exchange

The touched revenue capture for U.S. Equities on-exchange volume for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 4 to 5 percent below the two-month average noted below, largely due to a shift in the mix of shares traded. The mix shift reflects a higher percentage of shares priced at or above a dollar versus shares priced below a dollar, resulting in higher volume-based rebates in June versus the two-month average. The projected revenue capture for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to exceed the first quarter by 30 to 35 percent.

U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange

The touched RPC for U.S. Equities off-exchange volume in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

Canadian Equities

The revenue capture for Canadian Equities for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be 4 to 5 percent above the two-month average noted below, primarily reflecting a mix shift, with Conditionals accounting for a higher percentage of trading in June.

European Equities

The revenue capture for European Equities for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

Global FX

The revenue capture for Global FX for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared

The revenue capture for EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement

The revenue capture for EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average noted below.

These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2021, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture based on a two-month average and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE). For U.S. Equities – On-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period. For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period. For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period. For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. For EuroCCP, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting. For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In USD unless stated otherwise) Avg for

Two-

Months

Ended 2Q21 Guidance vs. Two-Month Avg Avg for Three-Months Ended Product: May-21

May-21 Apr-21 Mar-21 Feb-21 Multi-Listed Options (per contract) $0.068 In line $0.067 $0.066 $0.067 $0.066 Index Options (per contract) $0.816 In line $0.819 $0.814 $0.803 $0.799 Total Options (per contract) $0.200 3.0 to 4.0% below $0.194 $0.184 $0.177 $0.173 Futures (per contract) $1.652 In line $1.644 $1.659 $1.639 $1.625 U.S. Equities – On-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.021 4.0 to 5.0% below $0.017 $0.015 $0.015 $0.018 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.123 In line $0.120 $0.122 $0.121 $0.125 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 7.42 4.0 to 5.0% above CAD 7.43 CAD 7.03 CAD 7.18 CAD 7.24 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.265 In line 0.268 0.277 0.284 0.282 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.711 In line $2.679 $2.661 $2.653 $2.670 EuroCCP Fee per Trade Cleared €0.01 In line €0.01 €0.01 €0.01 €0.01 EuroCCP Net Fee per Settlement €0.86 In line €0.86 €0.85 €0.86 €0.84



NOTE: February U.S Equities - Off Exchange includes one month of non-Cboe ownership.

