08.09.2020 22:01:00

Cboe Global Markets to Present Virtually at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Tuesday, September 15

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, announced today that Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Schell, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The webcast and replay of the virtual presentation will be accessible at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast is expected to be available within an hour of the presentation.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.    

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.  ­­­­­­

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact




Angela Tu

+1-646-856-8734

atu@cboe.com

Tim Cave

+44 (0) 759-719

tcave@cboe.com

Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7136

dkoopman@cboe.com




CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-to-present-virtually-at-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-tuesday-september-15-301125855.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Techwerte deutlich unter Druck -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Dienstag die Bären. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX auf rotem Terrain. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten schlussendlich Gewinne verzeichnet werden. An der Wall Street dominieren die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen