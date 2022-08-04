CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: July 18 To 22

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Following last week’s price movements on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY), it appears that July may be the first month to close with a price ascension of over 1% since March. While macroeconomic data seems to suggest that the American economy is still in a recession, several indices show price ascension that may leave some investors optimistic.Specifically, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that European exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) and iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) reaped positive returns last week, with local ETFs like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: IWM) following suit.Adding further optimism to last week’s movements is Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), which won chart of the week following an earnings release that went above and beyond analyst expectations. Finally, CBOE notes upcoming earnings that may lift investors’ eyebrows in the week to follow.Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds The SPDR S&P 500 ETF increased by 2.59% last week, recording a nearly 40-point ascension from the low formed on the week ending June 13. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: Full story available on Benzinga.com