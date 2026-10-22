CBRE Earnings Up In Q3

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE), a commercial real estate services and investment firm, on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $443 million from $363 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.52 versus $1.21 last year.

Core adjusted net income increased to $599 million from $481 million in the previous year.

Core earnings per share were $2.05 versus $1.60 last year.

Core EBITDA increased to $1.001 billion from $779 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating income jumped to $561 million from $481 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $11.52 billion from $10.22 billion in the previous year.

CBRE Group closed trading 0.31% higher at $134.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock further traded 0.78% higher at $135.70.