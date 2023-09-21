|
21.09.2023 00:14:39
CBRE Partners With Emitwise To Collect Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data
(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) on Wednesday announced a partnership with Emitwise, a carbon accounting software provider, to gather greenhouse gas emissions data from its supply chain and assist its suppliers in carbon accounting.
Through this partnership, CBRE clients and suppliers will have access to precise data and will be able to calculate their carbon impacts more accurately and determine where to focus efforts to speed up decarbonization and gain better insight into their value chain at scale.
Additionally, CBRE will also make a strategic investment in Emitwise.
The company stated that it believes that Emitwise will contribute to its net zero strategy by tracking and reducing Scope 3 emissions in both the company's and its clients' supply chains.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CBRE Group Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen CBRE Group A-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe CBRE Group A-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in CBRE Group A eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes CBRE Group A-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes CBRE Group A-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in CBRE Group A gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes CBRE Group A-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert CBRE Group A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes CBRE Group A-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu CBRE Group Inc. (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CBRE Group Inc. (A)
|70,50
|-4,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.