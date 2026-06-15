Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
15.06.2026 16:06:29
CBRE vs. Newmark: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As commercial real estate markets evolve, choosing between a global titan like CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and a faster-growing challenger like Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is a key decision for your portfolio.CBRE provides massive scale and international reach, while Newmark offers agility and higher growth rates. Both companies facilitate property sales, leasing, and management, making them central to the global real estate landscape.CBRE sells a wide range of services including property management, investment management, and critical infrastructure services. It operates within the commercial real estate investing industry to serve clients in over 100 countries. The company supports nearly 90 of the Fortune 100 and focuses on global scale to attract institutional investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!