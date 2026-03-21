CBS News Reportedly To End Radio Service

(RTTNews) - CBS News is shutting down its long-running radio division, according to reports. The move will eliminate all positions on the CBS News Radio team, with the service officially ending on May 22, 2026.

Executives Bari Weiss, Editor in Chief, and Tom Cibrowski, CBS News President, reportedly said the decision was driven by shifts in radio programming strategies and challenging economic realities. The closure comes as part of broader layoffs affecting about 6% of CBS News staff.

CBS News Radio has played a historic role in American journalism, rising to prominence during World War II with Edward R. Murrow's live reports from London. It later featured legendary voices such as Walter Cronkite and Eric Sevareid, and produced World News Roundup, the longest-running newscast in the United States.

While acknowledging the impact on employees, CBS leaders emphasized that the changes reflect a broader effort to reshape the network for the future, focusing on digital-first platforms and streaming.