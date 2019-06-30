CBSA Signs Mutual Recognition Arrangements with Hong Kong and New Zealand

OTTAWA, June 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today announced the signing of two Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) with the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department and with the New Zealand Customs Service regarding their respective Trusted Trader programs. The signings took place on the margins of the World Customs Organization Council Sessions in Brussels, Belgium.

Trusted Trader programs enhance the security and integrity of the global supply chain through the establishment of customs to business partnerships and by providing streamlined border processes to pre-approved, low-risk traders. MRAs not only enhance supply chain security, but strengthens Canada's economic competitiveness by facilitating trade at the border.

Each MRA signifies that the CBSA's Partners in Protection program members will be recognized by, and receive trade facilitation benefits from, the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department's Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programme and the New Zealand Customs Service's Secure Exports Scheme (SES) program, respectively. The CBSA will reciprocate by providing similar benefits to members of Hong Kong's AEO programme and New Zealand's SES program.

Border management is a shared international responsibility. Threats and opportunities arising from global migration and trade are dealt with most effectively by working together. Expanding the international network of accredited low-risk companies allows customs administrations to focus on targeting shipments of higher or unknown risk.

"The CBSA is a fully engaged member of the World Customs Organization, regularly sharing best practices and lessons learned with our international partners, such as Hong Kong and New Zealand. Putting in place Mutual Recognition Arrangements with international partners is a reflection of the great cooperation between customs administrations and represents a major component of the CBSA's International Strategic Framework to advance global border management."

John Ossowski

President, Canada Border Services Agency

In 2017, Hong Kong was Canada's second most popular destination for investment in Asia , with direct investments worth $10.6 billion , and total investment from Hong Kong in Canada stood at $12.4 billion over the same period.

was second most popular destination for investment in , with direct investments worth , and total investment from in stood at over the same period. In 2017, bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand totalled $1.2 billion . Canadian exports reached $494 million , while imports increased to $708 million .

totalled . Canadian exports reached , while imports increased to . In addition to these MRAs with Hong Kong and New Zealand , the CBSA has signed MRAs with the Customs Administrations of Australia , Israel , Japan , Mexico , Singapore , South Korea and the United States .

