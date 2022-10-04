CCA Health California Announces New Health Plan Benefits for 2023

Comprehensive Healthcare Services Will Help Address the Unique Medical, Behavioral, and Social Support Needs of Medicare-Eligible Residents in Santa Clara and San Joaquin Counties

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --CCA Health California, a leading integrated healthcare organization with proven expertise in complex care coordination, today announced new Medicare Advantage health plan benefits for 2023. The CCA Medicare Excel (HMO) plan, previously known as the Choice plan, will be available to residents in Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties who are 65 and over and eligible for Medicare. Members can pay $0 for a broad spectrum of medical and behavioral health services and can receive extra benefits that help cover prescriptions, vision care, over-the-counter health products, transportation, telehealth, and worldwide emergency care. Residents can enroll in the plan during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, between October 15 and December 7, 2022.

"CCA Health California is singularly focused on helping our Medicare members thrive and live well as they age" said Wil Yu, General Manager of CCA Health California. "Our 2023 plan benefits were designed to meet the unique needs of the communities we serve and to address the social factors that can impact health outcomes the most. We look forward to partnering with providers, community organizations, and government agencies in Northern California to help increase access to the medical, behavioral health, and social support services that are foundational to long-term health and well-being."

CCA Health California was launched by Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) , a national, multi-state healthcare organization with a long history of improving clinical outcomes and driving breakthrough complex care innovations. CCA's nationally recognized uncommon care® model is proven to help individuals with significant needs live well in their homes for as long as possible.

"Patient-centered care is at the heart of everything that we do and it's the catalyst that helps improve the health of the individuals that we serve across the country," said Robert MacArthur, MD, Chief Medical Officer at CCA. "We've proven time and time again that by adapting healthcare services, education, and engagement to the specific needs and preferences of our members and their families, we can drive meaningful healthcare improvement. We're proud to be bringing this proven model of care to Medicare-eligible residents in California."

With the new 2023 plan year, CCA Health California members can receive many benefits at $0, including primary care and specialist visits, prescription drugs (tier 1-2), hospital stays (days 1-3), acupuncturist and chiropractor care, transportation to medical appointments, and telehealth services. Members also receive extra benefits that can add up to $1,645 in out-of-pocket cost savings each year, including over-the-counter health products, vision care, and access to comprehensive fitness and gym benefits. Additionally, members can get up to $100,000 in worldwide emergency care coverage.

CCA Health California currently serves Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties. To see if you or your family member qualifies for the CCA Medicare Excel (HMO) plan, please visit ccahealthca.org/become-a-member. Current CCA Health California members will not have to enroll to take advantage of these benefits as their membership will automatically renew in January 2023. To learn more, visit ccahealthca.org.

About CCA Health California

CCA Health California operates Medicare Advantage plans in San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties, offering benefits and services designed for high-need populations. The plan works closely with IPAs and community organizations to coordinate high-quality, patient-centered care that addresses the social factors that impact health, and empowers individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthca.org.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Based in Boston, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a multi-state integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. Mission-based and person-centered, CCA focuses on sustainable and evidence-based healthcare breakthroughs that improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs, and CCA advocates for affordable, high-quality, and cost-effective policies that lead to healthcare equity for individuals who need it most. The CCA uncommon care® model is consistently recognized as one of the best in the country at finding and engaging traditionally hard-to-reach individuals­­. In addition, CCA's Medicare Advantage plans in Massachusetts have received Interim Accreditation from The National Committee for Quality Assurance. In 2021, CCA began a multi-year, mission-aligned geographic diversification growth strategy to extend its proven care model throughout the United States, and now serves more than 100,000 individuals and operates health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, and Michigan. CCA has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the 2022 Disability Equality Index®, the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion. Learn more at www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

