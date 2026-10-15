CCC Intelligent Solutions To Be Acquired By GTCR, Elliott In $6.1 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Software company CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) announced on Thursday that it has agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by private equity firm GTCR and including Elliott Investment Management L.P.

The all-cash transaction values CCC at about $6.1 billion. Stockholders will receive $7.75 per share, representing a premium of 44 percent to CCC's closing price on July 9, 2026, before media speculation of a sale.

The transaction, approved by CCC's board, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. CCC will then become a privately held company and its shares will be delisted from Nasdaq.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to CCC while J.P. Morgan is acting as lead financial advisor to GTCR.

CCC said that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on October 29, 2026.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions were down 0.26 percent, changing hands at $7.62, after closing Wednesday's regular session 2.30 percent lower.