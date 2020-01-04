CCCU Volunteers Provided More Than 100 Hours of Support to Local Charities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Clark County Credit Union (CCCU) kicked off its employee volunteer program, CCCU Cares, and added a component to both encourage employees to volunteer and emphasize the organization's commitment to the local community: paid volunteer time off. Each of the almost 200 credit union employees were given eight hours of paid time to volunteer each calendar year.

This investment has paid off in both participation and impact to the eight local nonprofits that the CCCU Cares supported in 2019. In the eight months since the creation of the VTO program, 34 CCCU employees have volunteered for a combined total of 110 hours. The value of those hours equals nearly $3,500 in paid time. In addition, the credit union members and employees donated thousands of dollars plus school supplies and coats for a local at-risk elementary school.

"Our volunteer efforts are a direct result of employees seeking out opportunities to help those in need, combined with the management team's commitment to making it work with our workday schedules," said Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Clark County Credit Union.

Representing employees across different departments and branches, the group participated in one event per month, including the Annual Ronald McDonald House Charities 5K Run & Fun walk, helping underprivileged children get sized for a new pair of shoes and socks with Goodie Two Shoes, and making meals for school-aged children at Three Square.

Founded in 1951, CCCU is a not-for-profit financial institution serving over 46,000 members who are municipal employees (Clark County, City of Henderson, City of Las Vegas and City of North Las Vegas), medical professionals, members of Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) and numerous select employer groups. CCCU has assets of $800 million and six branches throughout the Las Vegas valley. More information about CCCU can be found online at www.ccculv.org.

