27.04.2022 15:00:00

CCELL Promotes New Bottom Fill Cartridge ZICO

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, today announced that it has just released its first bottom fill cartridge, the ZICO.

CCELL First Bottom Fill Cartridge--ZICO

ZICO features CCELL's patented heating technology and upgraded convenience in a unibody design that allows for bottom filling. Unlike traditional top-filling cartridges, ZICO is easier and faster to fill and minimizes the risk of spillage or leakage. It also eliminates the time limit of capping and allows for manual filling, a feature often needed by smaller businesses or boutique brands that do not have automated capping machines.

Offered in both 0.5ml and 1ml sizes, ZICO is made of high corrosion resistance plastic and medical-grade stainless steel.

"Customers are our highest priority, and I am proud of our team for creating this product to meet their everchanging needs," says Joe S., Vice President of CCELL®. "ZICO is a great example of the functional, attractive designs that we will continue to produce in order to lead and innovate the vaporizer industry."

Please visithttps://www.ccell.com/ to stay up to date with future announcements.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has been recognized for its exceptional vaporizing technology and top-quality devices.

(PRNewsfoto/CCELL)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccell-promotes-new-bottom-fill-cartridge-zico-301534016.html

SOURCE CCELL

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen