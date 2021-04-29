CCF Holdings, LLC Year End 2020 Financial Statements

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCF Holdings, LLC ("CCF"), the Successor to Community Choice Financial Inc. ("CCFI"), posted its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 to an investor reporting Data Site for private companies on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Company has withdrawn its Registration Statement on Form S-1, and, as a result, will no longer be a reporting Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 include an unqualified audit opinion. As a result of the restructuring, on a pro forma basis, the Company's consolidated balance sheet as of the close of the transaction shows: Total Members' Equity to be approximately $15.0 million, Current Assets to be approximately $105.0 million and Non-Current Liabilities consisting of senior indebtedness to be approximately $70.0 million.

Investors interested in accessing the financial statements on the investor reporting Data Site, please contact investorrelations@ccfi.com.

About CCF Holdings, LLC

CCF Holdings, LLC is a retailer of financial services to unbanked and underbanked consumers through a network of 455 retail storefronts across 12 states and are licensed to deliver similar financial services over the internet in 27 states. CCF focuses on providing consumers with a wide range of convenient financial products and services to help them manage their day-to-day financial needs including consumer loans, check cashing, prepaid debit cards, money transfers, bill payments, and money orders. Please visit www.ccfi.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements in this release other than those relating to our historical information or current condition are forward-looking statements. For example, any statements regarding our future financial performance (including, but not limited to, CCF's ability to execute its long-term strategy and to manage operational efficiencies across its national footprint), our business strategy, and expected developments in our industry are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the current views and expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, those views and expectations and the related statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are not under our control and may not even be predictable. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from our expectations as of today and any future results, performance, or achievements expressed directly or impliedly by the forward-looking statements.

