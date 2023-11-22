PRESS RELEASE

CCH Tagetik Global Minimum Tax solution named

New Product of the Year award by Business Intelligence Group

NEW YORK — November 22, 2023 — Wolters Kluwer’s recently launched CCH Tagetik Global Minimum Tax solution was today named New Product of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group’s annual BIG Awards for Business .

Wolters Kluwer launched its new CCH® Tagetik Global Minimum Tax solution in April of 2023, to help multinational companies prepare for 2024 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Pillar Two reporting requirements. The solution helps multinational companies collect, align, calculate and report integrated finance and tax data in accordance with the new OECD requirements. It also helps CFOs better understand how Pillar Two regulations will impact their business model and operations.

This newest CCH Tagetik product innovation is just the latest example of Wolters Kluwer’s commitment to creating user-friendly, advanced technologies that address the constantly evolving challenges faced by the Office of Finance.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said: "We’re proud that our new CCH Tagetik Global Minimum Tax solution has been named New Product of the Year from the BIG Awards for Business. This recognition reinforces that, as CFOs continue to face evolving regulatory and reporting challenges, they can trust Wolters Kluwer to continue to invest in the development of innovative, agile, user-friendly technology that empowers them to gain visibility into, connect and analyze enterprise-wide data in new and powerful ways.”

Gärtner noted that company’s BIG Award for Business nomination focused on the CCH Tagetik Global Minimum Tax solution’s ability to empower the Office of Finance to:

Rapidly meet Pillar Two regulation requirements by collecting, aggregating, harmonizing, and securely storing the new data sets required to perform complex calculations across local, group, finance, and tax consolidation.

Manage the tax process end-to-end, reducing the burden that tax and finance teams face when reporting in accordance with the Pillar Two framework.

Guide tax strategy, and understand the current and future impact that Pillar Two reporting requirements will have on their business model and operations.





To learn more about how CFOs can efficiently lead the transition toward complying with OECD Pillar Two standards, while minimizing disruption, visit Wolters Kluwer’s Expert Insights pages.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

