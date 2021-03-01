CCOMGROUP Wins 15 ADDY Awards Following An Unprecedented Year

MIAMI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCOMGROUP, a minority-owned, full-service advertising and public relations agency, won big at the 2020 American Advertising Awards presented by AAFMiami, taking home an impressive total of 15 ADDY Awards— five gold and 10 silver. In the face of a global pandemic, CCOMGROUP was quick to shift gears, pivot and deliver exceptional campaigns for its best-in-class clients across all agency disciplines, specifically for TV, online video, experiential events, 360 PR activations, stationary packaging, social media, web series and more.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment knowing it has been the toughest year for all, especially our industry and line of business. We may have faced challenges along the way, but that did not stop us from delivering first-in-class campaigns, strengthening relationships with our client partners and bringing new business to them," stated Luis González Esteves and Manuel Machado, Co-Chairmen of CCOMGROUP.

Under the new normal, CCOMGROUP produced TV spots for the energy and automotive categories in a COVID-safe environment and transformed in-person events to epic, virtual showstoppers for its beauty and skincare category. The agency also crafted inspiring social media and digital campaigns for one of its spirits clients, all of which sparked meaningful conversations, generated buzz and resulted in multiple honors and awards, inclusive of ADDY awards. Additionally, both English and Spanish language campaigns received awards, an honor held in high regard for the multicultural agency. Among the winners were Florida Power & Light Company, NuScale, Concacaf, Don Q Rum, Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC and more.

AAFMiami recognizes industry creatives, designers, copywriters, strategists, marketers and more for their stellar work. The award ceremony for this year's win at the local AAFMiami competition will take place on March 18, which CCOMGROUP will be attending along with other industry peers.

ABOUT CCOMGROUP

Founded in 2001, CCOMGROUP is a minority-owned, full-service marketing communication, public relations and events firm based in Miami. We're passionate about creating conversations that help brands win by engaging with cultures in a relevant, memorable and powerful way. Our award-winning campaigns and initiatives are an integral part of our clients' success in reaching their target consumers. Visit our website, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

