CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2020

SÃO PAULO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 1st quarter of 2020.

Highlights 1Q20 vs. 1Q19

Consolidated traffic increased 4.2%. Excluding ViaSul, it fell -1.4%.





Adjusted EBITDA grew 6.1%, with a margin of 61.4% (-1.3 p.p.). Same-basis 1 adjusted EBITDA grew 0.2%, with a margin of 61.1% (-1.6 p.p.).





adjusted EBITDA grew 0.2%, with a margin of 61.1% (-1.6 p.p.). Net income totaled R$289.7 million , 19.1% down. Same-basis 1 net income totaled R$246.8 million , 29.2% down.





, 19.1% down. Same-basis net income totaled , 29.2% down. On April 9 th , 2020, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of around R$0.30 per common share on April 23 rd , 2020.





, 2020, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of around per common share on , 2020. On April 8 th , 2020, the Federal Government, through the National Land Transport Agency ("ANTT"), approved the result of Concession Auction 02/2019, for the concession for infrastructure and public services of recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, preservation, improvements, expansion and maintenance of the service level of BR-101's road system between Paulo Lopes (km 244+680) and the border between the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul (km 465+100). We are awaiting the date of assumption.





, 2020, the Federal Government, through the National Land Transport Agency ("ANTT"), approved the result of Concession Auction 02/2019, for the concession for infrastructure and public services of recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, preservation, improvements, expansion and maintenance of the service level of BR-101's road system between (km 244+680) and the border between the states of and Rio Grande do Sul (km 465+100). We are awaiting the date of assumption. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several measures restricting the movement of people and social distancing were imposed by state and municipal governments, impacting demand, and consequently, CCR's results in 1Q20, but still only to a limited extent. Further details can be found in the "COVID-19" section in the earnings release and in notes 1.1 and 28 of the interim financial information.



IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 1Q19 1Q20 Chg % 1Q19 1Q20 Chg % Net Revenues1 2.205,9 2.387,6 8,2% 2.356,3 2.525,5 7,2% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 2.182,6 2.242,3 2,7% 2.323,1 2.380,2 2,5% Adjusted EBIT3 831,4 838,2 0,8% 904,6 906,1 0,2% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 37,7% 35,1% -2,6 p.p. 38,4% 35,9% -2,5 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1.382,4 1.466,8 6,1% 1.488,1 1.568,8 5,4% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 62,7% 61,4% -1,3 p.p. 63,2% 62,1% -1,1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1.368,2 1.370,4 0,2% 1.468,9 1.472,4 0,2% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 62,7% 61,1% -1,6 p.p. 63,2% 61,9% -1,3 p.p. Net Income 358,1 289,7 -19,1% 358,1 289,7 -19,1% Net Income on the same basis2 348,7 246,8 -29,2% 348,7 246,8 -29,2% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2,6 2,4

2,5 2,4

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4,3 4,4

4,4 4,3







1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue. 2 The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section. 3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses. 4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue. 5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses. 6 Adjusted EBITDA was used in the calculation of the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio for 1Q20, whereas operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous releases).

