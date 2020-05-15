|
15.05.2020 03:46:00
CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2020
SÃO PAULO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 1st quarter of 2020.
Highlights 1Q20 vs. 1Q19
- Consolidated traffic increased 4.2%. Excluding ViaSul, it fell -1.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 6.1%, with a margin of 61.4% (-1.3 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA grew 0.2%, with a margin of 61.1% (-1.6 p.p.).
- Net income totaled R$289.7 million, 19.1% down. Same-basis1 net income totaled R$246.8 million, 29.2% down.
- On April 9th, 2020, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of around R$0.30 per common share on April 23rd, 2020.
- On April 8th , 2020, the Federal Government, through the National Land Transport Agency ("ANTT"), approved the result of Concession Auction 02/2019, for the concession for infrastructure and public services of recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, preservation, improvements, expansion and maintenance of the service level of BR-101's road system between Paulo Lopes (km 244+680) and the border between the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul (km 465+100). We are awaiting the date of assumption.
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several measures restricting the movement of people and social distancing were imposed by state and municipal governments, impacting demand, and consequently, CCR's results in 1Q20, but still only to a limited extent. Further details can be found in the "COVID-19" section in the earnings release and in notes 1.1 and 28 of the interim financial information.
1 - Adjustments on the same basis are described on the same basis section of the company´s earnings release, available at www.ccr.com.br/ri
IFRS
Proforma
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
1Q19
1Q20
Chg %
1Q19
1Q20
Chg %
Net Revenues1
2.205,9
2.387,6
8,2%
2.356,3
2.525,5
7,2%
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
2.182,6
2.242,3
2,7%
2.323,1
2.380,2
2,5%
Adjusted EBIT3
831,4
838,2
0,8%
904,6
906,1
0,2%
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
37,7%
35,1%
-2,6 p.p.
38,4%
35,9%
-2,5 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA5
1.382,4
1.466,8
6,1%
1.488,1
1.568,8
5,4%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
62,7%
61,4%
-1,3 p.p.
63,2%
62,1%
-1,1 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
1.368,2
1.370,4
0,2%
1.468,9
1.472,4
0,2%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
62,7%
61,1%
-1,6 p.p.
63,2%
61,9%
-1,3 p.p.
Net Income
358,1
289,7
-19,1%
358,1
289,7
-19,1%
Net Income on the same basis2
348,7
246,8
-29,2%
348,7
246,8
-29,2%
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6
2,6
2,4
2,5
2,4
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
4,3
4,4
4,4
4,3
1
Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2
The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.
3
Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
4
The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.
5
Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6
Adjusted EBITDA was used in the calculation of the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio for 1Q20, whereas operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous releases).
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:30 p.m. São Paulo / 11:30 a.m.New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3181-8565 or (11) 4210-1803
Participants calling from the US: (+1) 412 717-9627 or (+1) 844 204-8942
Access Code: CCR:
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 8366456#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.
IR Contacts
Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Douglas Ribeiro (+55 11) 3048-6353
Caique Moraes (+55 11) 3048-2108
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccr---results-for-the-1st-quarter-of-2020-301059913.html
SOURCE CCR S.A.
