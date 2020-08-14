CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2020

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 2 nd quarter of 2020.

Highlights 2Q20 vs. 2Q19

Consolidated traffic decreased by 18.2%. Excluding ViaSul, traffic fell by 22.1% in the period. According to the weekly reports 1 issued by the Company, the drops recorded 2 at the beginning of each month of 2Q20, compared to the same period of the previous year and excluding ViaSul, stood at 30%, 24% and 14% in April, May and June, respectively.

issued by the Company, the drops recorded at the beginning of each month of 2Q20, compared to the same period of the previous year and excluding ViaSul, stood at 30%, 24% and 14% in April, May and June, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 38.1%, with a margin of 48.3% (-13.5 p.p.). Same-basis 3 adjusted EBITDA fell by 39.7%, with a margin of 49.1% (-12.8 p.p.).

adjusted EBITDA fell by 39.7%, with a margin of 49.1% (-12.8 p.p.). The Company recorded a net loss of R$142.1 million . On the same basis 3 , net loss came to R$164.7 million , versus net income of R$329.5 million in 2Q19.

. On the same basis , net loss came to , versus net income of in 2Q19. On July 6, 2020 , Concessionária Catarinense de Rodovias S.A. ("CCR ViaCosteira"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Federal Government, through the National Land Transportation Agency ( Agência Nacional de Transportes Terrestres – "ANTT") signed Concession Agreement no. 1/2020 for infrastructure exploration and provision of public services including recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation, implementation of improvements, capacity expansion and service level maintenance of the BR-101/SC Highway Road System, between Paulo Lopes (km 244+680) and the border of the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul (km 465+100).

, Concessionária Catarinense de Rodovias S.A. ("CCR ViaCosteira"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Federal Government, through the National Land Transportation Agency ( – "ANTT") signed Concession Agreement no. 1/2020 for infrastructure exploration and provision of public services including recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation, implementation of improvements, capacity expansion and service level maintenance of the BR-101/SC Highway Road System, between (km 244+680) and the border of the states of and Rio Grande do Sul (km 465+100). In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and municipal governments have imposed several measures including social isolation and restrictions on the movement of people, which impacted demand and, consequently, CCR's 2Q20 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and notes 1.1 and 28 of the ITR.

IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 2Q19 2Q20 Chg % 2Q19 2Q20 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,234.0 1,767.3 -20.9% 2,402.3 1,834.7 -23.6% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 2,196.5 1,670.2 -24.0% 2,342.7 1,737.7 -25.8% Adjusted EBIT3 797.7 177.1 -77.8% 889.4 179.3 -79.8% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 35.7% 10.0% -25.7 p.p. 37.0% 9.8% -27.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,379.6 853.6 -38.1% 1,505.8 894.4 -40.6% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 61.8% 48.3% -13.5 p.p. 62.7% 48.7% -14.0 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,359.9 819.4 -39.7% 1,470.7 860.1 -41.5% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 61.9% 49.1% -12.8 p.p. 62.8% 49.5% -13.3 p.p. Net Income 347.4 (142.1) n.m. 347.4 (142.1) n.m. Net Income on the same basis2 329.5 (164.7) n.m. 329.5 (164.7) n.m. Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.5 2.7

2.4 2.8

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.3 3.0

4.2 2.8





IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 1H19 1H20 Chg % 1H19 1H20 Chg % Net Revenues1 4,439.8 4,154.9 -6.4% 4,758.6 4,360.2 -8.4% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 4,379.0 3,912.5 -10.7% 4,665.8 4,117.9 -11.7% Adjusted EBIT3 1,629.1 1,015.3 -37.7% 1,794.1 1,085.4 -39.5% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 36.7% 24.4% -12.3 p.p. 37.7% 24.9% -12.8 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 2,762.0 2,320.5 -16.0% 2,993.8 2,463.2 -17.7% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 62.2% 55.8% -6.4 p.p. 62.9% 56.5% -6.4 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 2,728.1 2,189.8 -19.7% 2,939.6 2,332.5 -20.7% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 62.3% 56.0% -6.3 p.p. 63.0% 56.6% -6.4 p.p. Net Income 705.4 147.6 -79.1% 705.4 147.6 -79.1% Net Income on the same basis2 678.2 82.2 -87.9% 678.2 82.2 -87.9% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.5 2.7

2.4 2.8

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.3 3.8

4.3 3.6



¹ Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

² The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.

3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 Adjusted EBITDA was used in the calculation of the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio for 1Q20, whereas operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous releases).

