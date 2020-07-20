CCS elects four new members to its Board of Directors

Strong and varied expertise of new members will help CCS continue to champion its commitment to create a world where no Canadian fears cancer

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of four new directors to CCS's Board of Directors. The Board's responsibilities include governance, leadership, public accountability, establishing CCS's nationwide priorities and acting as a trustee on behalf of Canadians.

"CCS is proud to welcome four Directors to help continue our sector leading work," said Robert Lawrie, Chair of the CCS Board of Directors. "We are confident in the strong and varied expertise each brings to the cancer cause, and look forward to working together to unite and inspire all Canadians to take control of cancer."

As of July 15, 2020, CCS welcomed the following new Directors to its Board:

Diane Gosselinhas over 25 years of experience in financing innovative biomedical research. She is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of CQDM.

During her tenure at CQDM, Diane has engaged a national network of over 2000 researchers across Canada and raised over $80M in funding from 14 of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.



Yolande James is a lawyer-mediator and a political commentator for various CBC-Radio Canada programs. She also gives frequent public talks on various topics including immigration, diversity and gender equality in society and in politics.

Yolande was elected to the Quebec National Assembly in 2004. She was the first Black female Member of the National Assembly, as well as Quebec's first Black Cabinet Minister.



Susan McPeakis co-founder of the McPeak-Sirois Group for Clinical Research in Breast Cancer, a unique private initiative bringing together public health institutions, one of the most effective breast cancer clinical research consortiums in Canada.

Susan is a breast cancer survivor who participated in a life-saving clinical trial. Capitalizing on her 10+ years of experience in key management positions in marketing and business development, she committed to help make clinical research more accessible.

Hilary M. Pearson, CM. LL.D has over 20 years of experience in foundation philanthropy in Canada. She currently serves on the Advisory Committee to the Masters in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Leadership program at Carleton University.

From 2001 to 2019, she was the founding President of Philanthropic Foundations Canada. She also served on the Governor-General's Advisory Committee on Volunteerism and Philanthropy and co-chaired the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector, advising the Federal Minister of Revenue on charitable policy and regulatory issues.

