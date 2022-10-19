CCS Selects ZeOmega's Care Management Solution to Improve Outcomes for Diabetes Patients While Reducing Costs

Integration Identifies Members' Needs, Helps Guide Home Healthcare Delivery

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega ®, the leading population health management organization, today announced home healthcare delivery provider CCS selected its Jiva care management platform to support and expand its established collaborate care solution. The partnership, which reinforces ZeOmega's expansion in the in-home care market, brings integration that coalesces care utilization data and device data monitoring processes to help improve clinical outcomes for people coping with chronic disease and reduce costs of care for health plans and employer groups.

As the healthcare industry faces challenges such as gaps in care stemming from social factors as well as high costs and appointment access hurdles, coupled with clinician burnout and workforce shortages, organizations are looking for sophisticated data analytics tools to optimize workflows and ensure members receive the right medical support at the right time. ZeOmega's advanced AI-enabled technology has the power to assess and predict members' care needs and risk factors, boost engagement, and equip health plans with robust insights to guide care delivery.

CCS selected ZeOmega based on Jiva's configurability and flexibility along with the company's reputation in the healthcare industry as a Best in KLAS top performer. The technology integration will expand CCS' LivingConnected ® solution, which pairs smart biometric devices with 24/7 monitoring, coaching, advice, education, and support for individuals living with diabetes. Jiva will help the program enhance diabetes management by tracking health concerns, monitoring progress, and keeping people engaged in their healthcare journeys.

"After review of various products in the market, we opted to partner with ZeOmega's Jiva platform as it best complements our own infrastructure to facilitate patient engagement," said Richard Mackey, Chief Technology Officer at CCS. "In particular, Jiva's machine learning capability allows us to provide differentiated insights based on patient cohorts to our client partners, a critical value-add for this solution."

The CCS engagement is ZeOmega's second big partnership in the home health market this year; in June, it announced a deal with HealPros to augment in-home care access for populations with chronic illness. "This integration with CCS will yield valuable insights about metabolic health and inform timely interventions for people with diabetes to improve their quality of life," said ZeOmega Chief Nursing Officer Sandra Hewett. "On a broader scale, the partnership reflects a bigger trend in the home health space as more organizations turn to utilization data to increase member engagement and make care more efficient."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of the 39 million lives covered by its clients. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

