Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 04:53:00

CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of cooperation on Monday.

Four shows were released at the launching ceremony, featuring delicacies, tourism, aerial photography and the historic urban area of Macao using the 5G, 4K, 8K and AI technology of the CMG.

An agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs.

The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve collaboration in the holding of sporting events and authorization of competition resources.

The document on the previous round of cooperation was inked in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and has since yielded fruitful results.

Link:https://youtu.be/xD0zQQ1rdag

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-macao-government-cmg-start-new-round-of-cooperation-301606140.html

SOURCE CCTV+

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zur Wochenmitte freundlich eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen