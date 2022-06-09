CCTV+: Xi inspects southwestern Chinese city of Meishan

BEIJING, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Meishan, southwest China'sSichuan Province.

In the morning, he visited the village of Yongfeng and San Su Ci, the memorial temple and former residence of Su Xun and his two sons Su Shi and Su Zhe, three literary masters of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

Xi learnt about local efforts in advancing high-standard farmland development, boosting grain production, promoting rural revitalization, maintaining effective COVID-19 prevention and control, and protecting historical and cultural heritage.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MzL0uLvfpQ

SOURCE CCTV+