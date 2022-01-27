|
27.01.2022 14:01:00
CCTV+: Xi visits north China's Shanxi ahead of Chinese New Year
BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday began his visit to north China'sShanxi Province to learn about people's livelihood ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.
In two villages in Linfen City, Xi, also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited villagers' homes and inspected the post-disaster reconstruction in areas affected by last year's floods as well as local work in restoring farming, ensuring the public's access to heating in winter, consolidating and expanding anti-poverty achievements and advancing rural vitalization.
For 10 years in a row, Xi has made it a tradition to visit people at the grass-roots level, especially the disadvantaged groups, ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese lunar calendar and an occasion of family reunions.
The Spring Festival falls on Feb 1 this year.
Link: https://youtu.be/IhgaxxRcvWg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-xi-visits-north-chinas-shanxi-ahead-of-chinese-new-year-301469687.html
SOURCE CCTV+
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.