26.04.2022 05:07:00

CCTV+: Xi visits Renmin University of China ahead of Youth Day

BEIJING, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Renmin University of China in Beijing on Monday, ahead of China's Youth Day which falls on May 4. 

Xi went to an intelligent classroom for ideological-political courses to learn about the reform and innovation of ideological-political education. 

He went to the university's museum and library to learn about the school's history, its achievements in teaching and research, and efforts to protect and use ancient documents and books as well as to promote the application of research results. 

Xi then chaired a symposium with the university's teachers and students.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQvcFlglQuo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-xi-visits-renmin-university-of-china-ahead-of-youth-day-301532586.html

SOURCE CCTV+

