CCXI Alert: Did You Buy ChemoCentryx Public Offering Shares in June 2020? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) ("ChemoCentryx" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 10, 2020, ChemoCentryx sold 5.2 million shares of stock in an underwritten public offering at $58.00 a share, raising over $300 million in new capital.

On May 27, 2021, ChemoCentryx stock closed at $10.41.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and misleading statements and failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. If you purchased ChemoCentryx shares in the June 2020 public offering , and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

