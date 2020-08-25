CData Software Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Hugh Raiford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CData Software (https://www.cdata.com/), a leading provider of standards-based drivers and data access solutions for real-time data integration, today welcomes Hugh Raiford as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). An experienced veteran of B2B technology with hands-on experience in integration, Raiford has built and scaled robust technology sales operations and will play a key role as CData gears up to serve organizations worldwide.

Dedicated to simplifying the way users and applications connect with data, CData Software delivers the world's broadest suite of standards-based data connectivity solutions. Thousands of organizations, from the Fortune 500 and the Global 2000 to SMEs, rely on CData's connectivity solutions to overcome common data fragmentation challenges and unlock value from diverse and dispersed data assets. Through OEM partnerships, leading software vendors trust CData to enable robust connectivity for their customers to a variety of data sources, on-premise and in the cloud.

For more than a decade, Raiford led sales for the Data Connectivity and Integration business for Progress DataDirect, where he successfully managed a robust global sales organization and drove revenue through direct and OEM channels.

"As we continue to expand our product portfolio and support a rapidly growing roster of enterprise customers, we are dedicated to delivering the highest level of service through every customer interaction," said Amit Sharma, CEO of CData Software. "Hugh has the right talent and experience to help our organization scale. His experience and deep knowledge of the integration landscape will ensure our team is closely aligned with the needs of our customers and help us make CData the clear leader in the standards-based data connectivity market."

Raiford joins CData Software during a time of rapid growth as organizations worldwide look to capitalize on the strategic value of their data. CData supports broad integration capabilities for key applications and data sources across verticals — from data management to BI & Analytics, AI/ML, data governance, data warehousing, data preparation, and more. Through its rich data access solutions, CData directly supports core digital transformation initiatives, growing trends in citizen data science and integration, and critical efforts to innovate with data-driven business decisions.

Hugh Raiford said, "Combining unrivaled data source integration with exceptional engineering and performance, CData has built an impressive portfolio of data connectivity solutions and components with unparalleled depth and breadth in the market. CData's talented team, seasoned leadership, and superior technology have paved the way for rapid growth. The opportunity to scale CData's sales team and help make CData the go-to partner for data connectivity in every organization is one I simply could not pass up."

About CData

CData Software (http://www.cdata.com), is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions specializing in the development of standard drivers and data access technologies for real-time access to online or on-premise applications, databases, and web APIs. You can reach the company via email at info@cdata.com, online at http://www.cdata.com, or by calling US: (800) 235-7250 or International: (919) 928-5214.

