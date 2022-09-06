CDB Aviation Expands Cooperation with Turkish Airlines with Introduction of Carrier’s First A320neo

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing”), announced today the delivery of one Airbus A320neo to Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Türkiye. The transaction marks the introduction of the inaugural A320neo to the carrier’s fleet.

"We are delighted to be leasing Turkish Airlines’ first A320neo, which will contribute toward growing and modernizing the carrier’s flight operations on both domestic and international routes,” stated Paul Boyle, CDB Aviation’s Head of Europe, the Middle East & Africa. "Introducing the A320neo marks a new step forward in the airline’s ongoing fleet modernization process.”

Levent Konukcu, Turkish Airlines’ Chief Investment and Technology Officer, commented: "As one of the world's leading airlines, supporting our successful and stable performance with new generation aircraft that we continue to include in our fleet brings us closer to our goals. We would like to thank our business partners, such as CDB Aviation, for their support in this direction.”

With the recently awarded IATA IEnvA Stage 2 certificate, which signifies the highest level of compliance with the IATA Environmental Assessment program, Turkish has become a pioneer among airlines in undertaking sustainability-focused projects for every stage of its flight and ground operations in recent years.

"With unprecedented reductions in fuel burn, emissions, and noise, the A320neo is among the most efficient and quietest aircraft for short- and medium-haul routes on the market today,” emphasized Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation’s Chief Commercial Officer. "The A320neo is well suited to support Turkish Airlines’ ambitious growth journey and contribute toward reaching its sustainability goals by lessening the environmental footprint of its flight operations.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing”), a 36-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

